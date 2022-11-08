Neo Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.97 or 0.00040657 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $562.53 million and $39.85 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Neo Profile
NEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
