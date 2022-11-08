Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Cut by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after purchasing an additional 407,009 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,035,553,000 after acquiring an additional 588,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

Netflix stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $259.77. 52,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,918,067. The stock has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

