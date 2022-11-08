Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after buying an additional 1,131,860 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Netflix by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after buying an additional 973,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.18. The company had a trading volume of 69,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,918,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.49 and its 200 day moving average is $216.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

