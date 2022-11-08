New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Large Volume Increase

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,114,445 shares.The stock last traded at $54.50 and had previously closed at $58.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 386,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

