New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 23.0% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 62,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,091,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

