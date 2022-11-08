New Work (OTC:XINXF) Given New €165.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

New Work (OTC:XINXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €222.00 ($222.00) to €165.00 ($165.00) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

New Work Price Performance

New Work stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.60. New Work has a 12 month low of $57.94 and a 12 month high of $203.64.

New Work Company Profile

New Work SE operates professional networking platforms in Germany and internationally. It operates through B2C, B2B E-Recruiting, and B2B Marketing Solutions & Events segments. The B2C segment serves XING members who use xing.com, XING Jobs, and kununu.com or internations.org to network with other professionals for finding a suitable job, obtaining information about employers, or reading about career-related topics.

