Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.61 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 76,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,225. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 57.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

