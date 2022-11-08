Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given New $9.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.25 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NMRK. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.
Newmark Group Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.
About Newmark Group
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
