Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Decreased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 139,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.4% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 253.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 802,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after buying an additional 575,361 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.2% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 58,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.8 %

Newmont stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Newmont to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

