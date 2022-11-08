Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Newmont were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.72.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

