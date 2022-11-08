Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Price Target Cut to €88.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €93.00 ($93.00) to €88.00 ($88.00) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NXPRF. Societe Generale lowered Nexans from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nexans from €83.00 ($83.00) to €89.00 ($89.00) in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nexans from €83.00 ($83.00) to €92.00 ($92.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Nexans from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.67.

Nexans Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NXPRF opened at $81.90 on Monday. Nexans has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.81.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

