Nexstar Media Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Nexstar Media Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Nexstar Media Group has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $20.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.02. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $171,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

