NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $78.67. The company had a trading volume of 128,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,595,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

