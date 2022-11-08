Nicholas Joseph Petitti Sells 3,843 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,843 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $284,266.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,232,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,112,727.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nicholas Joseph Petitti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,976 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $289,214.24.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,148 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $292,434.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,221 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $301,041.72.

On Friday, October 28th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,537 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $331,881.55.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,618 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $336,513.66.

On Monday, October 24th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,615 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $330,526.30.

On Friday, October 21st, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $319,582.41.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 290 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $20,068.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $206,532.15.

On Friday, August 19th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,030 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $211,130.40.

Greif Stock Performance

GEF stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,954. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.79.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Greif by 743.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 201.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

