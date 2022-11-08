NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

NIKE Stock Down 2.5 %

NKE stock opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average of $106.72. The firm has a market cap of $146.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $177.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 21.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 35,439 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

