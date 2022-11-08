Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Sells $214,500.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,309.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nikola Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 14,664,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,388,248. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nikola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nikola by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 618,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Nikola

NKLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

