Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Sells $214,500.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,309.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nikola Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 14,664,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,388,248. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nikola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nikola by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 618,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
