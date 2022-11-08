Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Given New $15.50 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $7.50 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective points to a potential upside of 113.79% from the stock’s current price.

Nine Energy Service Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NINE traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 3,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,085. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $241.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $399,205.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,146,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,929,287.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the second quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

