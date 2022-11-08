Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $14.89

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.89, but opened at $14.30. Noah shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on NOAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $889.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Noah by 75.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 4.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 141.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 205.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Noah by 25.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

