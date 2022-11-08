Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.32-$2.32 EPS.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 75,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,347. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

