Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.56. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

