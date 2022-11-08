Northeast Bank (NBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Northeast Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

NBN opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $44.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $366.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the first quarter worth $438,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 42.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Northeast Bank



Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

