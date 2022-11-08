Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $406.67.

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Novozymes A/S Stock

NVZMY stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

