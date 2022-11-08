NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE DNOW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,484. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in NOW by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in NOW by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,563,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

