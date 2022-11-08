NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
NOW Stock Performance
NYSE DNOW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,484. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NOW
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
