NSUR COIN Price Tops $0.0005 (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, NSUR COIN has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One NSUR COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and $51,122.00 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.61 or 0.00563909 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.95 or 0.29297168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

