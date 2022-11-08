Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Nucor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nucor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Nucor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,350 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Shares of NUE opened at $134.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.54. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

