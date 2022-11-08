NuCypher Market Capitalization Achieves $98.19 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $98.19 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

