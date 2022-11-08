NuCypher (NU) Market Cap Tops $98.29 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $98.29 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000302 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000375 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.00625278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,309.03 or 0.32569701 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.