NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Cut by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after buying an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,954,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,691,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,917,292,000 after acquiring an additional 496,713 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $4.85 on Tuesday, hitting $147.86. The stock had a trading volume of 818,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,072,596. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.53. The company has a market cap of $368.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.85.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

