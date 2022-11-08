NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,199 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $108,092,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.85.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $143.01 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $356.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

