NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.79.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $157.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day moving average is $165.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

