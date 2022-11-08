O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.33 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE OI opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About O-I Glass

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 35.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 295.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

