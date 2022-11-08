O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.33 EPS.
NYSE OI opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.71.
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
