Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Up to $18.67

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.67, but opened at $20.29. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 30,996 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OSH. Barclays raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Oak Street Health Trading Up 15.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 586,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,101,551. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 586,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,101,551. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,854,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,761,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,098,511 shares of company stock valued at $200,864,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

