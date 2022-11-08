Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0553 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $278.22 million and approximately $88.88 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0553 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.81 or 0.07148918 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00085037 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00032215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00065002 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001791 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00023045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06091665 USD and is down -7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $58,550,551.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

