Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $311.42 million and $59.20 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.52 or 0.07514552 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00084630 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00066685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001974 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00014545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00024647 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06091665 USD and is down -7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $58,550,551.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

