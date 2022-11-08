Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Shares Down 13.3%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.63 and last traded at C$11.77. 141,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 483,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.57.
OBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$980.06 million and a P/E ratio of 4.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.07.
Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
