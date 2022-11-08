Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Shares Down 13.3%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.63 and last traded at C$11.77. 141,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 483,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$980.06 million and a P/E ratio of 4.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.07.

Insider Activity

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director Stephen Loukas purchased 3,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,579.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 807,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,498,067.98. In other news, Director Stephen Loukas acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.53 per share, with a total value of C$31,579.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 807,310 shares in the company, valued at C$8,498,067.98. Also, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 4,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$47,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$224,413.05. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $139,507.

(Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

