OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OERLF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OC Oerlikon (OERLF)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.