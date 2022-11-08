Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.53.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

