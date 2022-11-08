Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $29.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 294.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $273.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 43.96% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 18,800 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $75,952.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,094,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,622,834.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 158,800 shares of company stock valued at $724,352. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,291,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 234,178 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,093,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 95,922 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,734,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.