OKB (OKB) Price Up 31.7% This Week

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. OKB has a market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $51.44 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. One OKB token can now be bought for $21.76 or 0.00110309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00588549 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,037.33 or 0.30656578 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

