Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of OMER traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. 6,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,850. Omeros has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omeros will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Omeros in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth about $61,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

