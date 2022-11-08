OMG Network (OMG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.57 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00008142 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $235.41 million and $25.57 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00086901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00069474 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006592 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

OMG rebrand:

