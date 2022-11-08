OMG Network (OMG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $36.85 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00008053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $222.43 million and $36.85 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00084641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00066401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001958 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00024646 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006357 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000162 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

