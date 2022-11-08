Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Trading 17.6% Higher

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) traded up 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.40. 242,910 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 55,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ONC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$138.30 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.57.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.