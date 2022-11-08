OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 819 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $1,965,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CRH by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CRH by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,200,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in CRH by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 112,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($59.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.