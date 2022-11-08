OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

MCD opened at $276.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $278.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

