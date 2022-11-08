OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,396 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 82.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 13.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Boeing by 10.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $2,303,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $164.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.11.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

