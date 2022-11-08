OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 131.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 127,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 72,280 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $234,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 29.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Crown Castle by 51.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.93 and a 200-day moving average of $166.49. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

