OneAscent Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,019 shares of company stock valued at $807,876. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $168.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

