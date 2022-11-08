OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. ACG Wealth bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PNC opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

