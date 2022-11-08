OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 787 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 550.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

ASND has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average is $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $164.01.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,473.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

